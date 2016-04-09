Internet guide to St. Petersburg, the cultural capital of Russia Internet Explorer: add to favorites 
At Baltic Shipyard have floated the most powerful nuclear power icebreaker in the worldAt Baltic Shipyard have floated the most powerful nuclear power icebreaker in the world
06.17.2016 08:22
n June 16, at the Baltic Shipyard have lowered the biggest and powerful nuclear power icebreaker "Arctic" of the project 22220 in the world Read more at Petersburg CITY

SPIEF-2016SPIEF-2016
06.14.2016 15:33
The president will tell the participants of the meeting about the state of the Russian economy, dwell upon the prospects of its development and the measures aimed at improving the business climate Read more at Petersburg CITY

At Palace Square a concert in honour of day of foundation of St. Petersburg has taken placeAt Palace Square a concert in honour of day of foundation of St. Petersburg has taken place
05.30.2016 10:01
On May 27 St. Petersburg celebrates the 313th anniversary from the date of the basis. In honour of this event on a main square of the city there has taken place a concerted "The classic on Palace" in which stars of the opera and the ballet have taken part Read more at Petersburg CITY

Ceremonial opening of the Slavic Fair festivalCeremonial opening of the Slavic Fair festival
06.09.2016 16:32
On June 10 at 16:00 in Lake Long park (crossing of Olkhovaya St. and so forth. The Queen) will take place a ceremonial opening of the International festival of Slavic cultures "A Slavic fair" Read more at Petersburg CITY

St. Petersburg has celebrated 217 years since the birth of Alexander PushkinSt. Petersburg has celebrated 217 years since the birth of Alexander Pushkin
06.07.2016 08:04
The Pushkin museum on Moika, 12 became Mecca for admirers of creativity of Alexander Sergeyevich yesterday. In St. Petersburg as, perhaps, in Russia have in large quantities celebrated birthday of the great poet anywhere. Read more at Petersburg CITY

In St. Petersburg the international festival of the ballet Dance Open has openedIn St. Petersburg the international festival of the ballet Dance Open has opened
04.18.2016 12:01
The fifteenth International festival of the ballet Dance Open will take place in St. Petersburg from April 16 to April 25, organizers report Read more at Petersburg CITY

Minsk and St. Petersburg expanding trade, economic and humanitarian tiesMinsk and St. Petersburg expanding trade, economic and humanitarian ties
04.08.2016 08:38
The delegation of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg arrived in our capital on the eve of the Day of Unity of Belarus and Russia Read more at Petersburg CITY

Automechanika St. Petersburg 2016Automechanika St. Petersburg 2016
03.31.2016 09:01
From March 15 to March 17, 2016 in St. Petersburg there has taken place the specialized exhibition of autocomponents and the equipment for maintenance of Automechanika St cars. Petersburg Read more at Petersburg CITY

Rosmorport commissions workboat Pilot Baskakov in St. Petersburg Rosmorport commissions workboat Pilot Baskakov in St. Petersburg
12.30.2015 06:29
An acceptance / handover certificate was signed by FSUE Rosmorport, December 24 in St. Petersburg, Russia for a workboat "Pilot Baskakov," built at Yaroslavsky Shipyard. The commissioned vessel hoisted Russian Federation flag, Rosmorport said Read more at Petersburg CITY

